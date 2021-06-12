Putin Says Not Worried When Asked About Biden Calling Him 'Killer'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is not worried about being called "killer" by his US counterpart Joe Biden and dismissed harsh rhetoric as an expression of overall American culture.

"Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different caliber and fierceness and none of it surprises me," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden next week.

In March, Biden set off a diplomatic firestorm after answering in the affirmative when asked whether he considered Putin to be a killer during an interview with ABC news. Russia afterwards recalled its ambassador from Washington for consultations on the entirety of the bilateral relationship.

"This is not something I worry about in the least... None of this surprises me. So as far as harsh rhetoric, I think it is an expression of overall US culture," Putin said about Biden's accusations.

According to NBC, he called the "killer" label "Hollywood macho."

When further pressed over alleged killings by NBC correspondent Keir Simmons Putin said that "this looks like some kind of indigestion except that it is verbal indigestion." He added that many individuals the interviewer mentioned "indeed suffered and perished at different points in time for various reasons, at the hands of different individuals."