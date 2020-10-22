Putin Says 'Nothing Bad Will Happen' if New START Extended for One Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on Thursday that the potential extension of the New START arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States is an option necessitated by time pressure and can give the sides a bit of extra time to find a solution before the deal expires

"What choice do we have? The treaty expires in February. What I have offered is very simple and obvious thing. Nothing bad will happen if we extend this treaty by one year without any preconditions and will persistently raise all matters of concern both for us and the American. Let's work together and search for a solution," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.