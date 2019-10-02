UrduPoint.com
Putin Says 'nothing Compromising' In Trump Call To Ukraine Leader

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Putin says 'nothing compromising' in Trump call to Ukraine leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended Donald Trump over accusations the US leader pressured Kiev to dig up dirt on a rival, saying there was "nothing compromising" in transcripts of the call

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended Donald Trump over accusations the US leader pressured Kiev to dig up dirt on a rival, saying there was "nothing compromising" in transcripts of the call.

"I see nothing compromising in the conversation between Trump and (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky," Putin said of the phone call that has sparked an impeachment probe in the US.

