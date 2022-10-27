Putin Says Now Impossible to Build Stable Relations With West

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There is no stability in relations with the West at all today, as they often reject already signed documents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Today they say one thing and tomorrow another. They sign documents and tomorrow they reject them. They do whatever they want. There is no stability in anything.

It's completely unclear which documents to sign, what to talk about, and what to hope for," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

The president also said that the arrogant aspiration to lead the world, and in fact, to dictate or preserve leadership by dictate, results in the decline of the international authority of Western leaders, including the United States, and in the growth of distrust in their ability to negotiate.