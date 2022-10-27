UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Now Impossible To Build Stable Relations With West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Putin Says Now Impossible to Build Stable Relations With West

There is no stability in relations with the West at all today, as they often reject already signed documents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There is no stability in relations with the West at all today, as they often reject already signed documents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Today they say one thing and tomorrow another. They sign documents and tomorrow they reject them. They do whatever they want. There is no stability in anything.

It's completely unclear which documents to sign, what to talk about, and what to hope for," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

The president also said that the arrogant aspiration to lead the world, and in fact, to dictate or preserve leadership by dictate, results in the decline of the international authority of Western leaders, including the United States, and in the growth of distrust in their ability to negotiate.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Lead United States Tank All

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan's missions ..

Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan's missions worldwide

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's export to China up by 2% in Jan-Sept 20 ..

Pakistan's export to China up by 2% in Jan-Sept 2022

1 minute ago
 Seeking 'healthy' debate of ideas, Musk nears Twit ..

Seeking 'healthy' debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

1 minute ago
 Putin Accuses West of Seizing Markets, Resources

Putin Accuses West of Seizing Markets, Resources

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia Will Never Put Up With Dictate o ..

Putin Says Russia Will Never Put Up With Dictate of 'Aggressive, Cosmopolitan' W ..

4 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Fawad Khurshid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.