PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that there were many uncertainties in international affairs that required the attention of the UN Security Council "nuclear five" permanent members.

"A lot of uncertainties have accumulated in international affairs that require the constant attention of the leading countries, the official nuclear powers. Therefore, such a [UNSC] summit, in my opinion, is timely, relevant and would be useful," Putin said in a televised interview, commenting on the upcoming summit of the UNSC's "nuclear five."

At the summit, the date for which is yet to be agreed, Russia intends to promote its unyielding position that a nuclear war is unacceptable, according to the Foreign Ministry.