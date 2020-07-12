UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Nuclear Five Summit Needs To Address Plethora Of Uncertainty In Int'l Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Putin Says Nuclear Five Summit Needs to Address Plethora of Uncertainty in Int'l Affairs

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that there were many uncertainties in international affairs that required the attention of the UN Security Council "nuclear five" permanent members.

"A lot of uncertainties have accumulated in international affairs that require the constant attention of the leading countries, the official nuclear powers. Therefore, such a [UNSC] summit, in my opinion, is timely, relevant and would be useful," Putin said in a televised interview, commenting on the upcoming summit of the UNSC's "nuclear five."

At the summit, the date for which is yet to be agreed, Russia intends to promote its unyielding position that a nuclear war is unacceptable, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin July Sunday

Recent Stories

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

50 minutes ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision appointing DF ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.