Putin Says Number of Geopolitical Players Not Shunning Direct Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A number of geopolitical players do not shun direct sabotage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The do not even shun direct sabotage. I mean the organization of explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.

In fact, we are talking about the destruction of the pan-European energy infrastructure, and this is being done despite the fact that such, so to speak, methods, of course, cause enormous damage to the European economy, significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of people," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.