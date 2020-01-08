Putin Says Numerous Problems Remain in Northern, Eastern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Damascus that numerous problems remained in the north, east and northwest of the Arab country despite the fact that peaceful life had partially returned.

Putin visited Syria on Tuesday en route to Turkey. He paid a visit to the Russian army command in Syria and met with Assad.

"There are still a lot of problems in the north of the country, in the east and in the northwest," Putin said at the meeting, adding that he was happy to see peaceful life return to Damascus.

"A lot is yet to be done to restore the Syrian economy. I am very glad that there was an opportunity for us to meet," he told Assad.

Footage of the meeting that took place earlier in the day was published by the Syrian president's press office.