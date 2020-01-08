UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Numerous Problems Remain In Northern, Eastern Syria

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Putin Says Numerous Problems Remain in Northern, Eastern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Damascus that numerous problems remained in the north, east and northwest of the Arab country despite the fact that peaceful life had partially returned.

Putin visited Syria on Tuesday en route to Turkey. He paid a visit to the Russian army command in Syria and met with Assad.

"There are still a lot of problems in the north of the country, in the east and in the northwest," Putin said at the meeting, adding that he was happy to see peaceful life return to Damascus.

"A lot is yet to be done to restore the Syrian economy. I am very glad that there was an opportunity for us to meet," he told Assad.

Footage of the meeting that took place earlier in the day was published by the Syrian president's press office.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Visit Vladimir Putin Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

2 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

2 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.