Putin Says Obstacles to Exports of Russian Agriculture Products Remain - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that obstacles to exports of Russian agriculture products still remain, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that obstacles to exports of Russian agriculture products still remain, the Kremlin said.

"At the same time, there is no progress in removing obstacles to the export of Russian products and fertilizers," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also confirmed that Russia is ready to export large amount of grain and transfer fertilizers that are blocked in Europe to poor countries for free, according to the Kremlin.