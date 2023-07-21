MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) It is obvious that Western supporters of Kiev are disappointed with the results of the counteroffensive launched by Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today, it is clear that the Western curators of the Kiev regime are clearly disappointed with the results of the so-called counteroffensive, which the current Ukrainian authorities loudly announced in previous months," Putin said at a meeting with the members of the Security Council.

So far, there are no results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Russian president said, adding that the supply of weapons and foreign mercenaries and advisers do not help Kiev break through the front of the Russian army.