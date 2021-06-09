UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says One Should Not Laugh At Kiev's NATO Membership Plans: There Are No Guarantees

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Putin Says One Should Not Laugh at Kiev's NATO Membership Plans: There Are No Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that one should not laugh at Ukraine's plans to join NATO, since there are actually no guarantees that the country will not become a member state.

"As for the proposal related to Ukraine's NATO accession or membership action plan, I see comments by our columnists, I see the reaction of our media outlets and our politicians, they are all kind of chaffing [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, they say this is idle talk, this will not happen. But I have a different opinion ... There are formal limitations, but there are no guarantees that Ukraine will not become a NATO member state," the president told the Moscow.

Kremlin. Putin tv program.

"We must keep this [Ukraine's potential NATO membership] in mind and we must appropriately structure our security relations with our partners and close neighbors and with those who control foreign policy from the outside," Putin added.

Following a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden earlier this week, the Ukrainian presidential office initially reported that Biden had "highlighted... the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan." The White House, however, denied that Biden made such a remark.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

42 minutes ago

HEC approves China Study Center at KIU

5 minutes ago

Swat to have international standred playground fac ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss Inter ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

5 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.