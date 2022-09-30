Putin Says Ongoing Collapse of Western Hegemony Irreversible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible it will never be the same as before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Dear friends, today we are fighting for a just and free path, first of all, for ourselves, for Russia. For diktat, despotism to remain forever in the past.

I am convinced that countries and peoples understand that a policy built on the exclusivity of anyone whoever it was, the suppression of other cultures and peoples is inherently criminal. That we must turn this shameful page. The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible. incorporation of new territories into Russia. And I repeat again, it will no longer be as before," Putin said at the signing ceremony of the treaties on the accession of new territories to Russia.