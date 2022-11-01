Putin Says Only 3-5% of Grain Deal Supplies Went to Needy, Poorest Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia agreed to a grain deal to help the poorest countries, but only 3 to 5% went to those in need, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"This process of exporting grain from the territory of Ukraine was organized under the pretext of ensuring the interests of the poorest countries.

And we did this precisely in the interests of the poorest countries. I don't remember the data of the last hours and the last days, but in general it looks like 34% of grain goes to Turkey, 35%, a little more ” to the EU countries, and only 3”4%, well, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, maybe sometimes it happened a little more, up to 5%, this figure fluctuates, because more is exported, there-here, went in favor of the poorest countries," Putin told reporters.