Putin Says Only 7 Russian Regions Purchase All Needed Life-Saving Medicines

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:19 PM

Citizens in Russia are provided by necessary medicines on the federal and regional levels, while only seven Russian regions are able to purchase a complete list of life-saving medicines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Citizens in Russia are provided by necessary medicines on the Federal and regional levels, while only seven Russian regions are able to purchase a complete list of life-saving medicines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.

"Some of the life-saving medicines are purchased in the regions, but only seven of them [purchase] the full list [of such medicines]. In the rest of the regions, the list of these essential medicines is reduced, [they are] just not purchased. There are, probably, many reasons for this, but I would like to emphasize that regional leaders should understand priorities.

Health and lives of people are an absolute priority," Putin said.

The president added that such disruptions in medical supplies in the Russian regions occurred, in particular, due to the lack of well-functioning information-sharing system even within one region.

Putin also stressed that in February, all federal funds for essential medicines were transferred to the relevant regional budgets.

The "Direct Line" has started earlier in the day at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT). During the annual event, traditionally broadcast by major Russian channels and radio stations, Putin is answering various questions from Russian citizens.

