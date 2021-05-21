UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Only Russia Transfers Technologies For Coronavirus Vaccines Production

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Putin Says Only Russia Transfers Technologies for Coronavirus Vaccines Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Only Russia transfers technologies for coronavirus vaccines production to other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, noting that production in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan is currently under consideration.

"Russia is the only country that transfers vaccine-related technologies. The possibility to launch production in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan is currently under consideration," Putin said at a video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

