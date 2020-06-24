Putin Says Only Together With Other States 'We Can Protect World' From New Threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Parade on Red Square that only jointly with other states "we can protect the world" from new dangerous threats

"We will never forget the contribution of our allies to bring victory ...

Given the challenges that the planet faces today, we especially acutely feel these greatest values - a man, his dreams, joys, hopes, his peaceful, calm and creative life. We understand how important it is to strengthen friendship, trust between peoples and [Russia is] open for dialogue and cooperation on the most pressing issues of the international agenda. It includes the creation of a common reliable security system, that the rapidly changing combined world needs. Only together we can protect the world from new dangerous viruses," Putin said.