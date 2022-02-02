UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned In NATO Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

The "open doors policy" is not mentioned in any NATO documents, and therefore the alliance and the United States have a right to refuse admission to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The "open doors policy" is not mentioned in any NATO documents, and therefore the alliance and the United States have a right to refuse admission to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"NATO has 'open doors policy' ... where it is written down? Nowhere," Putin told a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

2 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

27 minutes ago
 Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize ..

Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>