Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The "open doors policy" is not mentioned in any NATO documents, and therefore the alliance and the United States have a right to refuse admission to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"NATO has 'open doors policy' ... where it is written down? Nowhere," Putin told a press conference.