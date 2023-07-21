Putin Says Opinion of Ukrainians Slowly Changing, Just Like in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The opinion of the residents of Ukraine is slowly and gradually changing, just like it is happening in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"People in Ukraine are increasingly asking a question, a legitimate question: 'for what, for whose selfish interests are their relatives and friends dying?' Gradually, slowly, but a wake up call is happening.

We see that public opinion is changing in Europe as well," Putin said at the Russian Security Council meeting.