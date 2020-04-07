Putin says 'optimism and sense of humour' to help Johnson recover

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, saying his "optimism and sense of humour" would help him get better

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, saying his "optimism and sense of humour" would help him get better.

"I would like to express my sincere support at this difficult moment for you," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a message to Johnson. "I am sure that your energy, optimism and sense of humour will help to defeat the disease."