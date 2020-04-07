UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says 'optimism And Sense Of Humour' To Help Johnson Recover

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Putin says 'optimism and sense of humour' to help Johnson recover

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, saying his "optimism and sense of humour" would help him get better

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, saying his "optimism and sense of humour" would help him get better.

"I would like to express my sincere support at this difficult moment for you," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a message to Johnson. "I am sure that your energy, optimism and sense of humour will help to defeat the disease."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) gears up it ..

42 seconds ago

Premier League stars will 'play part', says union ..

43 seconds ago

CS reviews wheat procurement arrangements

45 seconds ago

Arrangements inspected for preventing coronavirus

47 seconds ago

Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments of ..

12 minutes ago

Greek health workers demonstrate over coronavirus ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.