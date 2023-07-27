Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is optimistic about the future of Russia's relation with African countries

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is optimistic about the future of Russia's relation with African countries.

"We are optimistic about the future, because Russian-African relations are based on strong ties of friendship and mutual assistance," Putin said at a reception for the guests of the summit in St.

Petersburg.

The fact that delegations from almost all African countries have arrived in Russia indicates the desire to deepen contacts, the president added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

