Putin Says Ordinary Americans Like Trump for 'At Least Doing Something'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump may be criticized for his plans of building a wall on the US-Mexico border, but ordinary Americans praise him for at least doing something, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday.

"One can criticize Trump for his intention to build a wall between Mexico and the US," Putin said. "But he had to do something about the huge inflow of migrants and narcotics. Nobody is doing anything. ... Those who are concerned about this, ordinary Americans, they look at this and say, 'Good for him, at least he is doing something, suggesting ideas and looking for a solution.'"