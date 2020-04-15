- Home
- World
- News
- Putin Says Over 23Bln Rubles Should Be Allocated to Airline to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact
Putin Says Over 23Bln Rubles Should Be Allocated To Airline To Mitigate Coronavirus Impact
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:39 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested allocating over 23 billion rubles ($308 million) to airlines as the sector has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic's impact on air travel
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested allocating over 23 billion rubles ($308 million) to airlines as the sector has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic's impact on air travel.
"We know that the air travel sector is facing serious difficulties right now.
As an urgent, immediate measure, I believe it is necessary to allocate more than 23 billion rubles for the support of the airlines," Putin said at a meeting with the government.