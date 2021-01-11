UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Over 48,000 People Returned Home After Karabakh Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

Over 48,000 people have returned to their homes in Karabakh after the ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at his talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Over 48,000 people have returned to their homes in Karabakh after the ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at his talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

"We are doing much to assist safe return of internally displaced people and refugees. Since November 14, over 48,000 people have returned to Karabakh. The sides have exchanged prisoners and bodies thanks to Russia's mediation," Putin said.

