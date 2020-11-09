Putin Says Over 6.5Mln Syrian Refugees Are Abroad, Calls for Promoting Return

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Over 6.5 million Syrian refugees are currently staying abroad, and their return home would serve the interests of the hosting countries, including due to the threat from those of them who are influenced by radicals, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, on Monday.

"Unfortunately, over 6.5 million refugees are currently outside Syria. Most of them are employable citizens who could and should participate in the restoration of their country. Apart from that, their return serves the interests of the countries of staying, first of all, Syria's neighbors," Putin said, pointing to the significant expenses carried by these nations and also noting that young refugees "are often influenced by radicals, join militants and can pose a threat to the country of staying."

Russia has been supportive of the Syrian government's initiative aimed at refugee return for years, the president recalled.

Over 850,000 Syrians have already returned home from abroad, Putin said.

The Russian leader also reaffirmed Russia's support for the international conference on Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons, which will be held in Damascus later this week.

"Russia fully supports this event and actively assists preparations and organization ... The Russian delegation will be one of the biggest ones, it will comprise experts from over 30 ministries and agencies. Apart from participating in the forum, they plan contacts with Syrian colleagues for discussing the most pressing issues related to the bilateral cooperation," Putin said.

Russia will soon deliver over 65 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Syria, the president announced.