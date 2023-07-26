Putin Says Package of Joint Documents Prepared for Visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed that a large package of joint documents, including on information and energy, had been prepared for his visit.

"We have prepared a whole package of documents for your visit, among them an intergovernmental agreement on information security, on air traffic, a memorandum of understanding in the field of information and communication technologies, a roadmap for cooperation in the use of atomic energy, a protocol between customs services," Putin said during the meeting.

Joint work is underway on more than a dozen of intergovernmental agreements and interdepartmental projects, Putin added.