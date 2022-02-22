Putin Says 'Parasitic Attitude' Took Over Partnership in Ukraine-Russia Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that ties with Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union took on an ever more "parasitic attitude."

"It was striking that the Ukrainian authorities preferred to act in such a way that they would have those rights and advantages in relations with Russia, but not incur any obligations.

Instead of partnership, a parasitic attitude began to prevail, which on the part of the Kiev authorities sometimes acquired an absolutely unceremonious character," Putin said in an address to the nation where he recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Putin noted that despite the injustices and deceit, Russia recognized newly emerged states after the collapse of the USSR and helped the CIS countries, including Ukraine, pay off its debts while getting nothing in return.