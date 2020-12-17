UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Pardoning Journalist Safronov Depended On Assessment Of Threat To Society

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Says Pardoning Journalist Safronov Depended on Assessment of Threat to Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that pardoning former Kommersant reporter Ivan Safronov, who stands accused of passing on classified information to foreign intelligence while working as advisor to the head of Roscosmos, depends on the threat his alleged crimes pose to society.

"[Arrest of Safronov] has nothing to do with his journalistic work at all. You said he might have misstepped, that happens. It may be possible to pardon him, that also happens. We must assess the degree of the threat to society from what has been committed, what real damage was wrought," Putin said at his annual press conference.

The president went on to say he felt sympathetic to those who trusted Safronov and may have sympathy towards Safronov himself if he indeed made a mistake.

