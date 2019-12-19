(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the rights of the parliament could be expanded, but only following a deep discussion in society on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the rights of the parliament could be expanded, but only following a deep discussion in society on the matter.

"I understand the logic of those who offer these things.

This is due to the possible expansion of the rights of parliament with some changes in the prerogatives of both the president and the government. All this can be done after a good preparation of deep discussion in society, but very carefully," Putin said.