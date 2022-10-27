Putin Says Partly Considers Current Situation Between Russia, Ukraine 'Civil War'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he believes that the current events happening between Russia and Ukraine could be partly considered as a civil war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he believes that the current events happening between Russia and Ukraine could be partly considered as a civil war.

"Partly, yes, (it is a civil war)," Putin said at the Valdai Club, answering journalist's question on whether the current situation between Ukraine and Russia could be considered as a civil war.

The president also noted that Russians and Ukrainians "unfortunately" historically started to live in different countries for a number of reasons.