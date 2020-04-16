Putin Says Partnership of BP, Rosneft Oil Companies Successful, Effective

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated London-based multinational oil and gas company BP with the 30th anniversary of its presence in Russia, noting that the company's partnership with Russian energy giant Rosneft is successful and effective

"I congratulate you on a significant event the 30th anniversary of BP's presence in our country. Over the years, BP Russia has come a long way � from opening the first gas station in Moscow to establishing a strong strategic partnership with national oil company Rosneft," Putin said in a statement.

The president added that BP is one of the leading investors in Russia and the largest foreign shareholder of Rosneft. According to Putin, the companies have developed an effective cooperation format, jointly developing various large-scale projects.

Rosneft and BP have been cooperating in a number of areas, including exploration and development of oil and gas resources, and deliveries of oil products. BP holds an almost 20-percent stake in Rosneft.