Putin Says Partnership With Germany Priority For Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 04:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that partnership with Berlin is a priority for Moscow, adding that energy is one of the areas of interaction.

"I am glad to meet you, to host you in Moscow.

Let me note right away that the Federal republic (of Germany) is our priority partner in general and in Europe in particular," Putin said, adding that energy "is among priority areas of interaction."

Putin also noted that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe.

