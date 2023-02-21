UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Payments In Dollars Reduced Not By Russia, But By West

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) It is not Russia that is reducing payments in dollars, as the West is doing everything itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work together with out partners on the formation of a stable, secure system of international payments, independent of the US Dollar and other Western reserve currencies, which, with such a policy of Western elites, Western rulers, will inevitably lose their universal character.

They are doing everything themselves. This is not us who is reducing payments in Dollars or other so-called universal currencies. They are doing everything with their own hands," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

