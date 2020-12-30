UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says PD-35 Jet Engine Must Be Delivered By 2027 Regardless Of Aircraft Readiness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Putin Says PD-35 Jet Engine Must Be Delivered By 2027 Regardless of Aircraft Readiness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday stressed the need to deliver the PD-35 jet engine no later than 2027 regardless of whether airplane models intended to house it are ready.

"The PD-35 with a thrust of 35 tonnes is a promising model. It should be ready by 2027. We planned it for a wide-body aircraft which are products of a lengthy production cycle. Even if they are not ready by that time, work on the engine must continue," Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The president said that the engine can be used in other, already existing, wide-body plane models such as the Il-96.

The prospective PD-35 twin-engine model looks to take Russia's domestic civilian aircraft capacities to a new level. It was drawn up primarily to power the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range aircraft which is set to be delivered no earlier than 2028. The first phase of tests was undertaken in the second half of 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin 2020

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 minute ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

18 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

26 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.