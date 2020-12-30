Putin Says PD-35 Jet Engine Must Be Delivered By 2027 Regardless of Aircraft Readiness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday stressed the need to deliver the PD-35 jet engine no later than 2027 regardless of whether airplane models intended to house it are ready.

"The PD-35 with a thrust of 35 tonnes is a promising model. It should be ready by 2027. We planned it for a wide-body aircraft which are products of a lengthy production cycle. Even if they are not ready by that time, work on the engine must continue," Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The president said that the engine can be used in other, already existing, wide-body plane models such as the Il-96.

The prospective PD-35 twin-engine model looks to take Russia's domestic civilian aircraft capacities to a new level. It was drawn up primarily to power the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range aircraft which is set to be delivered no earlier than 2028. The first phase of tests was undertaken in the second half of 2020.