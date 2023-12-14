Open Menu

Putin Says Peace Possible After 'de-militarisation'of Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Putin says peace possible after 'de-militarisation'of Ukraine

Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that peace was possible with Ukraine only after Moscow achieved its goals in the nearly two-year conflict

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that peace was possible with Ukraine only after Moscow achieved its goals in the nearly two-year conflict.

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals. They are not changing. I will remind you what we talked about -- the de-nazification and de-militarisation of Ukraine and its neutral status," he said during his press conference in Moscow.

When Putin launching his troops on Ukraine in February 2022, he requested the "de-nazification" of its pro-Western neighbour, a loosely defined term that survivors of the Holocaust have condemned.

He also demanded the "de-militarisation" of Ukraine, which was fending off Russia's assault.

"As for de-militarisation, they don't want to negotiate, so we are then forced to take other measures, including military measures," Putin said.

He also said that the sides "agreed on this during the talks in Istanbul" but that Ukraine subsequently disavowed the agreements.

"Either we agree or we need to resolve (the issue) by force," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Istanbul February

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

4 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

2 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

9 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

6 minutes ago
Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

7 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

7 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

7 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World