Putin Says Pentagon Chief's Visit To Kiev Essentially Opens NATO Doors To Ukraine

Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Putin Says Pentagon Chief's Visit to Kiev Essentially Opens NATO Doors to Ukraine

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin essentially opens NATO's door for Ukraine by arriving in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Earlier, Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine's membership in the alliance, said that third parties do not have the right to veto Ukraine's accession to NATO, while Washington supports Kiev in its aspirations.

"The Secretary of Defense has arrived, in fact, opening the doors for Ukraine to NATO, in fact, his statement should and can be interpreted in this way," Putin said at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

