UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Plans To Discuss International Security With Macron

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

Putin Says Plans to Discuss International Security With Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he planned to discuss international security at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

FORT BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he planned to discuss international security at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"As for the international agenda, of course, I think we will be able to talk about international security issues.

Here, Mr. President mentioned problems in that area, they really exist," Putin told reporters.

He said he hoped Europeans would hear Russia's concerns regarding international security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Vladimir Putin August 2019

Recent Stories

Trump Says Google Should Be Sued for Manipulating ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu Discuss Situation in Donbas

2 minutes ago

France Played Big Role in Russia's Return to Insti ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World Leaders on World Humanitarian ..

2 minutes ago

Self-esteem key to treat mental health patients: S ..

9 minutes ago

Cars' sale falls 4.22% in FY 2018-19

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.