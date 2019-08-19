Putin Says Plans to Discuss International Security With Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he planned to discuss international security at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

FORT BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August

"As for the international agenda, of course, I think we will be able to talk about international security issues.

Here, Mr. President mentioned problems in that area, they really exist," Putin told reporters.

He said he hoped Europeans would hear Russia's concerns regarding international security.