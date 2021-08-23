Putin Says Plans to Discuss Syria, Afghanistan at Meeting With King of Jordan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he plans to raise the most acute issues including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan at the meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II on Monday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he plans to raise the most acute issues including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan at the meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II on Monday.

"I am glad to welcome you at the traditional defense exhibition... We have just briefly familiarized ourselves with some types of armament that are used by our army and exported. But as I already said today, when opening the exhibition and the army games, the direct contact with the colleagues from foreign armed forces brings us together, increases the trust level.

Maybe, it is even more important that the demonstration of arms," Putin said.

The president noted that in spite of the pandemic, the relations between the nations got closer in all the directions.

"We hope for the exchange of opinions on the most pressing issues including what we have been doing for the past years, [which are] the normalization of the situation in Syria and the current escalated situation in Afghanistan," Putin said.