Putin Says Poland Dreams About Taking Back Western Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Poland only dreams about taking back Western Ukraine, and this scenario seems rather likely, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Poles - they have their own goals, they are dreaming about how to take back Western Ukraine.

And, apparently, they are gradually moving towards this," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

