Putin Says Poland to Form Coalition Within NATO, Directly Intervene, Seize Land in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Polish leaders plan to form a coalition under the guise of NATO and intervene in the conflict in Ukraine in order to seize land and return, as they believe, their historical territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for the Polish leaders, they probably expect to form a coalition within NATO... and directly intervene in the conflict in Ukraine in order to then 'tear off' a fatter piece (of land) for themselves, to regain, as they believe, their historical territories - today's Western Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.