MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that politics is a dirty business, but the actions of NATO are contrary to the principles of international relations.

"You can often hear that politics is a dirty business ” perhaps, but not that much, not to that extent. After all, such cheating behavior (of NATO) is contrary to the principles of international relations,' Putin said in his televised address.