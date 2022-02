MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that politics is a dirty business, but the actions of NATO are contrary to the principles of international relations.

"You can often hear that politics is a dirty business perhaps, but not that much, not to that extent. After all, such cheating behavior (of NATO) is contrary to the principles of international relations,' Putin said in his televised address.