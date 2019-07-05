ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that preparations for the upcoming flight of Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano to the International Space Station (ISS) were being finalized.

"Preparations for the flight of the Italian astronaut to the ISS that is planned to take place very soon, on July 20, are being completed," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA's astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency's Parmitano will leave for the ISS aboard Russia's manned Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The flight that was initially scheduled for July 6 was postponed to July 20 in April upon the request of NASA.