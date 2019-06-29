Putin Says Preparations Underway for Saudi Arabia Trip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that preparations were already underway for his trip to Saudi Arabia in fall but refused to speculate on the agenda.

"As to the forthcoming visit, preparations for it are underway. It is too early to say what issues will be on the agenda," Putin told reporters at the G20 in Osaka after meeting the Saudi crown prince.