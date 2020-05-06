UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Prime Minister Mishustin Recovering From Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Putin Says Prime Minister Mishustin Recovering From Coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who announced last week that he had contracted COVID-19, is recovering, everything is normal with him, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who announced last week that he had contracted COVID-19, is recovering, everything is normal with him, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I want to convey you best wishes and greetings from Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, he is recovering, everything is normal, of course, he has temperature, as it often happens in such cases, but he is recovering, We maintain contact every day, he takes part in the ongoing work, in drafting of all of our decisions, so, let us wish him a speedy recovery," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of economy relief measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin All From Best

Recent Stories

Abdul Khaliq Hazara meets SSGC official for addres ..

2 minutes ago

Woman among three killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

State Department on WHO Funding: US to Remain Enga ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Rises by 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways Police IG for foolproof security ..

10 minutes ago

Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month: ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.