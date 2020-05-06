Putin Says Prime Minister Mishustin Recovering From Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who announced last week that he had contracted COVID-19, is recovering, everything is normal with him, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I want to convey you best wishes and greetings from Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, he is recovering, everything is normal, of course, he has temperature, as it often happens in such cases, but he is recovering, We maintain contact every day, he takes part in the ongoing work, in drafting of all of our decisions, so, let us wish him a speedy recovery," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of economy relief measures.