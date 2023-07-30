Putin Says Prisoners Exchange Implemented as Part of African Peace Initiative on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Some provisions of the African peace initiative on Ukraine are being implemented, such as the exchange of prisoners and humanitarian issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The initiative itself, like any other peaceful initiative, is good because it seeks a peaceful solution to the conflict.

There are things that, after our meeting in Saint Petersburg a month and a half ago, these provisions, so to speak, and the points of this peace initiative are being implemented. True, they are being implemented either way, but, nevertheless, there are ten points in total in these initiatives, one of the points is the exchange of prisoners, exchange of detainees, the solution of a family, humanitarian issues related to children and so on," Putin told journalists.