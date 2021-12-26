Putin Says Proposals to West Published Over Concerns of Stalling

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Making Russia's security proposals to the West public may be unusual, but Russia is concerned that anything it suggests could be used to stall and increase threats it is facing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The fact that we made our proposals public is linked to that.

It may be an unusual way to conduct talks, yes. But we have concerns, as I have said, that anything we suggest may be used to fill it up with destructive work on creating threats for us in our neighboring countries," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"They will talk endlessly, say endlessly that talks must be held and they will do nothing. Except pumping advanced weapons into a neighboring country and increasing the threat for Russia," Putin said.