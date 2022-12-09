Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, Industry Cooperation Mechanism Agreed Upon

The prospects for the development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are good, we have agreed to create a mechanism to support cooperation in the industry sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I think we have good development prospects, the next steps are very clear, and the first thing we have to do and what we agreed on, I think this agreement is very important. We have agreed to create a mechanism to support our cooperation in the field of real production, in the field of industry," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.