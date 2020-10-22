Putin Says Proud of Russia, Compatriots Who Proved Themselves in Time of Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was proud of Russia and its citizens, who were ready to do everything possible to help each other during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was proud of Russia and its citizens, who were ready to do everything possible to help each other during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the hardest moments of the pandemic, I've felt and, frankly speaking, is still feeling proud of Russia, our citizens and their readiness to do everything possible for each other, and, of course, first and foremost, our doctors, nurses and paramedics of everyone, without any exceptions, who are pillars of our health care system," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.