Putin Says Ready for Navalny Probe, Repeats Request for Information on Alleged Poisoning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Russia was ready to launch an investigation of the alleged attack on opposition figure Alexey Navalny and was awaiting information to back up Western countries' claims of chemical poisoning.

"We are ready for an investigation. If anyone has information that chemical weapons were used, in this case Novichok as they keep saying, we ask you to please give us this information," Putin said.

The president stressed that Russia repeatedly offered to send out specialists, invited specialists to Russia and asked for official conclusions on the matter.