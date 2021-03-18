Putin Says Ready to Hold Talks With Biden on Friday or Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to speak with US President Joe Biden either on Friday or Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to speak with US President Joe Biden either on Friday or Monday.

"I would not lay it on a shelf ... but it could be that way either tomorrow or, say, on Monday, please.

We are ready at any time convenient for the US side," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin noted that he planned to spend the weekend in the taiga.

"I want to go to the taiga this weekend, to have a little rest," the president said.