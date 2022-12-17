Putin Says Ready to Listen to Proposals With Regard to Special Operation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting at the operational headquarters that he was ready to listen to proposals for immediate and medium-term actions on the special operation in Ukraine.

"Comrade officers, today we will hear from the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals regarding our immediate and medium-term actions," Putin said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that on Friday, Putin observed the work of the joint headquarters of the Russian military branches involved in the special operation in Ukraine, heard a report on the progress of the operation, and held separate meetings with commanders.