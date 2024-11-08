Open Menu

Putin Says 'ready' To Talk With 'courageous' Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Putin says 'ready' to talk with 'courageous' Trump

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he was "ready" to hold discussions with "courageous" Donald Trump, as he congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential election.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Putin said in remarks to the Valdai forum in the southern city of Sochi.

Asked whether he was open to holding talks with Trump, the Russian leader said: "Ready".

Ahead of the US vote, Putin had publicly said he would prefer to see Joe Biden, and then Kamala Harris, in the White House, when asked which candidate might be best for Russia.

But Moscow has long been seen as welcoming Trump's anti-establishment credentials and the chaos he has injected into American and global politics.

Moscow was widely accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's campaign against Hilary Clinton. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected those charges.

The Kremlin leader on Thursday also said he was impressed by how Trump handled himself during an assassination attempt at a rally earlier this year.

"He turned out to be a courageous person," Putin said.

"People show who they are in extraordinary circumstances. This is where a person reveals himself. And he showed himself, in my opinion, in a very correct manner, courageously. Like a man," Putin said.

bur/bc

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote White House Trump Man Vladimir Putin Sochi 2016 Best

Recent Stories

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

2 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

2 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

2 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

2 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

2 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

2 hours ago
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

2 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

2 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

2 hours ago
 Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova int ..

Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis

2 hours ago
 Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin conces ..

Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine

2 hours ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discu ..

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

2 hours ago

More Stories From World